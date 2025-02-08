As of February 2025, Pakistani citizens planning to visit Turkiye for tourism are required to obtain a visa prior to travel. Applications must be submitted through the Anatolia Visa Application Centers in Pakistan, accompanied by necessary documents such as bank statements, health insurance, photographs, fingerprints, flight details, and hotel reservations.

Visa Fees:

Single-Entry Visa: $60

$60 Multiple-Entry Visa: $190

These fees are payable in Pakistani Rupees (PKR), calculated based on the exchange rate announced by the State Bank of Pakistan on the previous day. As exchange rates fluctuate, it’s advisable to check the current rate before making payment.

Service Charges:

In addition to the visa fees, the Anatolia Visa Application Centre charges a service fee:

Standard Application: $65

$65 VIP Application: $80

These service fees are also payable in PKR, based on the prevailing exchange rate.

Please note that all fees are non-refundable, and payments must be made in cash. Ensure that all required documentation is complete to avoid delays in processing your visa application.

