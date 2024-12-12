Karachi: H.E. Cemal Sangu, the Consul General of Turkey, graciously offered to facilitate connections with prominent chambers of commerce in Turkey, as well as with business counterparts operating in Pakistan. Furthermore, he proposed the possibility of organizing a joint seminar to promote investment opportunities between Pakistan and Turkiye. He added that he was amazed to witness the activities and achievements of Musaliha International Center for Arbitration and Dispute Resolution (MICADR). He mentioned this to Justice (R) Arif Hussain Khilji, Founder and MD, Majyd Aziz, Founding Member Board of Governors, and Sarha Rasheed, Co-Founder and Senior Manager, during his visit to MICADR. He was accompanied by Ms. Kowsar Ahmed, Commercial and Economic Specialist.

The Turkish Consul General disclosed that the private sector is very much involved in resolving issues through mediation and arbitration and this has created a sense of security, cooperation, and comfort for them to do business. Over five million cases have been resolved through this process. He offered to work closely with MICADR and also will introduce MICADR to the Turkish companies operating in Pakistan.

H.E. Cemal Sangu, Consul General of Turkey, along with Ms. Kowsar Ahmed, Commercial and Economic Specialist; Justice (R) Arif Hussain Khilji, Founder and MD; Majyd Aziz, Founding Member of the Board of Governors; and Sarha Rasheed, Co-Founder and Senior Manager, pose for a photograph at the Musaliha International Center for Arbitration and Dispute Resolution.

Earlier, Justice (R) Khilji welcomed the diplomat and introduced the concept of MICADR which is the brainchild of the Legal Aid Society, which was formed by Justice (R) Nasir Aslam Zahid. He said that the Board of Governors include three retired Justices of the Supreme court, a retired Sindh High Court Justice, two representatives of the private sector and one from academia. He said that MICADR learnt a lot from the Turkish model and wanted to further cement relationships with the Turkish counterparts.

Majyd Aziz informed Mr. Sangu that he and his colleague Suleman Chawla are passionate about the concept of mediation and arbitration and are promoting MICADR to the private sector Chambers and Associations.

Sarha Rasheed highlighted the activities through a detailed powerpoint presentation. She informed the purpose, activities and achievements of MICADR and the impact it has already created in the past two years. She added that MICADR provides state-of-the-art dispute resolution services to local and foreign investors, corporate bodies, regulatory bodies, individuals, and other disputants in accordance with nationally and provincially recognized Alternative Dispute Resolution laws.

“MICADR has over 100 Accredited Mediators located throughout Pakistan that enables MICADR to provide efficient and cost-effective dispute resolution services to individuals and entities across the country. MICADR upholds the principles of pro-bono for the vulnerable, greater control for the parties, impartiality, neutrality, and fairness, confidentiality, and providing time and cost-effective alternatives. Additionally, it conducts research, policymaking, and supports the government and the judiciary on ADR.”