Karachi – Cemal Sangu, Consul General of the Republic of Türkiye in Karachi, said that Türkiye and Pakistan are two different countries but one nation. The people of both countries consider each other’s homeland as their own. He was speaking as the chief guest at a farewell dinner hosted in his honor at Karachi Gymkhana by Dr. Muhammad Farooq Afzal, Founding Chairman of the Economic Diplomacy Forum and President of the Pakistan-Türkiye Business Forum, before his departure from office and return to Türkiye.

On the occasion, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Irfan Soomro, Chairman of UBG Zubair Motiwala, and Director & CEO of Chaudhry Shafiq Group and Pakistan-Türkiye Business Forum’s executive Kashif Sheikh also addressed the gathering.

The event was attended by Oman’s Consul General Engineer Sami Abdullah, Iraq’s Consul General Mehr Ji Jang, Malaysia’s Consul General Herman Hardinata Ahmad, Japan’s Trade Consul Matsuda, Fazal Dada Bhai, Athar Iqbal, Majeed Aziz, Kaleem Farooqui, General (R) Moinuddin Haider, Qazi Asad Abid, Dr. Imran Jofa, Ibrahim Tuwab, Tariq Saud, KCFR Chairperson Nadra Panjwani, and others.

The Consul General said he had a very good time in Karachi. The negative propaganda about the city proved to be untrue. He also visited other cities of Sindh and did not face any problems anywhere. During his tenure, he worked to enhance diplomatic, trade, cultural, and social cooperation between the two brotherly Islamic countries, and his focus remained on increasing bilateral trade and delegations’ exchanges.

He said Türkiye has an ancient history and has always worked to uphold the banner of Islam. He praised the people of Karachi as courteous, friendly, and hospitable, adding that he had memorable moments with the city’s residents. He further said that many educational institutions in Karachi play a role in helping both nations understand each other’s cultures. He mentioned that in his book, he has conducted extensive research on Pakistan and India, and highlighted that Pakistan’s national language, Urdu, holds unique importance.

Host Dr. Farooq Afzal said there is a need to further enhance cooperation in trade, economy, culture, and social sectors between the two countries. He praised Cemal Sangu for establishing good relations with people during his stay in Karachi, saying he would always be remembered. Türkiye has always supported Pakistan’s stance and stood with it in difficult times.

Zubair Motiwala said Pakistan and Türkiye’s relations are a matter of pride, as both nations share strong ties and mutual respect. He invited Turkish investors to explore opportunities in Pakistan, saying that increased bilateral trade would bring prosperity to the people.

Irfan Soomro said Türkiye and Pakistan are key members of the Muslim Ummah and share common views on major issues. He added that under Cemal Sangu’s efforts, not only did trade increase but development in various sectors was also witnessed.

Kashif Sheikh thanked the guests and said that although Cemal Sangu is departing, it is expected he will continue visiting Pakistan in the future.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, a memento was presented to the Consul General, followed by a sumptuous dinner served to the guests.