Karachi: The Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Türkiye has announced the official theme for Turkish Cuisine Week 2026 as “The Heritage Table” celebrating the cultural stories, traditions, and shared memories preserved through Turkish cuisine.

Turkish Cuisine Week will take place from 21 to 27 May 2026 across Türkiye and at Turkish diplomatic missions and cultural centres worldwide under the auspices of First Lady H.E. Emine Erdo?an. The annual celebration highlights Türkiye’s rich culinary heritage and its role in bringing people and cultures together.

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This year’s theme presents Turkish cuisine not only as a collection of dishes, but as a living cultural heritage shaped over centuries through migration, rituals, traditions, and shared experiences around the table. Activities planned during the week include communal dining experiences, chef collaborations, traditional cooking demonstrations, and showcases of historic recipes and culinary techniques.

H.E. ?rfan Neziro?lu, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Pakistan hosted a dinner with timeless dishes from Turkish cuisine at the Turkish Embassy Residence on May 20th, 2026 on the occasion of the Turkish Cuisine Week. Ambassador Neziro?lu stated, “Turkish Cuisine Week is an opportunity to share the spirit of Turkish hospitality and cultural heritage with our sisters and brothers in Pakistan. This year, we celebrate the Turkish Cuisine Week for the 5th time across Türkiye and all over the world. The dining table or “sofra” in Turkish, is the oldest language of togetherness. It also reflects the warmth of the Turkish hospitality, emphasizing the healthy, zero waste and traditional character of Turkish cuisine.”

Featured dishes for this year include, mant?, tand?r, dolma, baklava and helva, each representing different aspects of Türkiye’s culinary identity and cultural storytelling.

Tourism and cultural authorities noted that Turkish Cuisine Week continues to strengthen cultural exchange and promote Türkiye’s rich gastronomic traditions to international audiences through events hosted around the world.