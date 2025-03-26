Islamabad,26 March,25 – Turkish Ambassador in Pakistan H.E Mr Irfan Neziroglu visited the PRCS National Headquarters for meeting with Honourable Chairperson Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Mrs. Farzhana Naek.

During the meeting, the Ambassador extended warm congratulations to Mrs. Naek on assuming the charge as Chairperson. Ambassador highlighted the historically strong and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkey, emphasizing the mutual cooperation between the two nations in humanitarian efforts. He further noted that Turkish Red Crescent Society (TRCS) President, Dr. Fatma Meriç Yilmaz is first woman to hold the president position at Turkish Red Crescent Society (TRCS), symbolizing the commitment of both nations toward women’s leadership and empowerment.

Ambassador Irfan expressed keen interest in collaborating with PRCS on women empowerment, education and capacity building programs. He reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the ties between PRCS and TRCS and ensuring continued cooperation in humanitarian initiatives.

Chairperson PRCS, Mrs Farzhana Naek, thanked the Ambassador for visiting PRCS NHQ and acknowledged the continuous support of TRCS during disaster and crisis management situations. She stated that PRCS, as one of the leading humanitarian organizations in Pakistan, remains dedicated to providing immediate relief in times of crisis. She emphasized the importance of joint efforts between PRCS and TRCS to reach out to vulnerable communities across Pakistan.

Expressing her admiration for TRCS President Dr. Fatma Mevriç Yilmaz, Mrs. Naek said I look forward to meeting her soon in person or virtually to further discuss the areas of partnership and collaboration between the two leading humanitarian organizations.

Ambassador Irfan Neziroglu signed the PRCS Visitor’s Book, shared his remarks on the organization’s commendable efforts in humanitarian work. He reiterated his commitment to furthering the strong partnership between PRCS and TRCS.

Chairperson PRCS Mrs Farzhana Naek also presented a souvenir to the Ambassador of Turkiye.