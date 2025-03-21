KARACHI PAKISTAN : To celebrate the sprite of Ramadan Turkish Airlines office in Karachi recently organised an iftar/dinner for its valued travel agents and trade media at Pearl Continental Hotel, Karachi.

Mr. Sinan Dilek, Vice President (Middle & Southeast Asia) Turkish Airlines, who specially flew in for the gathering, was the guest of honour.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Sinan said that Pakistan in a very imported market for Turkish Airlines because of the strong ties between Turkiya and Pakistan. He further said that Turkish Airlines is growing its network and fleet in 2025 with various new destinations. He said that Turkish Airlines’ team in Pakistan is dedicatedly working in close contact with travel agents to provide better services to its passengers. Earlier upon arrival guests were welcomed by Mr. Sertan Yuce, General Manager Karachi, Mr. Umer Khan, Sales Manager and Mr. Imran Arif, Sales Support Manager Turkish Airlines.

To make the evening more entertaining an interactive game was played in which guests were asked to get connected online via mobile to a portal.

Questions about Turkish Airlines appear on the phone. Ms. Saba Umer was the winner with maximum correct answers and won a business class ticket to Istanbul while Mr. Adil Anwar was the runners up with economy class ticket. A return ticket to Istanbul was also given away through lucky draw.

The Iftar and dinner was also thoroughly enjoyed by all.