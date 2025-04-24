This ongoing public feud between designer Maria B and Turkish influencer Türkan Atay is becoming a textbook case of how influencer-brand collaborations can quickly unravel — especially when communication gaps, payment disputes, and public accusations come into play.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the situation:

What Triggered the Dispute

Türkan Atay was hired to coordinate a production in Türkiye for Maria B’s 2025 campaign .

. The arrangement, according to Atay, was per outfit with full production included , but Maria B’s team allegedly paid a lump sum, misunderstanding the deal.

, but Maria B’s team allegedly paid a lump sum, misunderstanding the deal. After months of back-and-forth, Atay went public, claiming she was underpaid, misled, and later blocked by the designer on Instagram.

The Legal Front

Atay has now sent a legal notice demanding $8,000 , which includes: $1,000 for remaining dues $2,000 legal fees $5,000 for mental anguish

, which includes: She’s also seeking a public apology across all platforms where the alleged defamation occurred.

Receipts and Reactions

Atay posted screenshots of alleged messages from Maria B’s PR team to back her claims.

Maria B responded by calling it a misunderstanding and blamed a junior PR employee for the confusion.

and blamed a for the confusion. In a public video, Maria B said Atay had already received designer clothes worth “lacs,” and that she had offered the rest of the payment in exchange for no more videos — an offer Atay rejected.

The LGBTQ+ Controversy

Things got murkier when Maria B referenced the “LGTV community” in a post related to the backlash she was receiving.

in a post related to the backlash she was receiving. Atay, in turn, accused Maria B of using homophobic insinuations to discredit her, leading to more public outrage.

Key Takeaways

Clear Contracts: Always outline terms in black-and-white, especially regarding rates and deliverables. Professional Mediation: Disputes like this escalate when handled via DMs or public stories instead of legal or professional channels. Reputational Risk: Both parties are facing blowback — Atay through loss of engagement, and Maria B via backlash over alleged unprofessionalism and controversial statements.

