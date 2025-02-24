After the extraordinary success of the first edition, which welcomed 500,000 visitors from all 102 Italian provinces eager to discover and test the latest innovations from 43 car manufacturers, the format for the 2025 edition has been unveiled.

Official Presentation at the Royal Museums of Turin

The official presentation of the 2025 Turin Auto Show took place at the Royal Museums of Turin, attended by key industry figures and institutional representatives. The event was moderated by Giuseppe Bottero, Deputy Director of La Stampa.

Joining via video link from Rome, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini expressed his support for the event, which is conceived and organized by Andrea Levy, President of the Turin Auto Show. The new edition was presented alongside Andrea Tronzano, Regional Minister for Economic Development, Internationalization, and Investment Attraction of the Piedmont Region, Mimmo Carretta, Turin’s City Councilor for Sports, Major Events, Tourism, and Leisure, and Alberto Scuro, President of ASI.

Andrea Levy, President of the Turin Auto Show:

“Many manufacturers have already confirmed their participation and will showcase exciting new models at the Turin Auto Show. The complete list of exhibitors will be announced soon. This success is also made possible thanks to the support of the Piedmont Region and collaboration with local institutions such as the City of Turin, the Chamber of Commerce, and the Industrial Union.”

All updates on the second edition of the Turin Auto Show can be found in the official press release.

Below is the link to download the press release, photos, and video interviews from the 2025 Turin Auto Show presentation conference.