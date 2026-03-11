“Adding Trung Lu to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list reflects the seriousness of his alleged crimes and our unwavering commitment to bringing him to justice,” said FBI Philadelphia Special Agent in Charge Wayne A. Jacobs. “The FBI and our partners will continue to leverage every available resource—both here at home and abroad—to locate and apprehend him. No matter how much time passes or where he attempts to hide, the FBI will continue pursuing him until he is found and taken into custody.”

Lu’s apprehension would end a 12-year quest for justice for his alleged victims—who, FBI Philadelphia Special Agent Scott Baber notes, had wives, friends, and jobs beyond their criminal activity. “They were people who, in many ways, were trying to live the American dream,” said Baber, the lead investigator on Lu’s case. “They were certainly flawed characters and broke the law, but their transgressions should not have resulted in them meeting the kind of end that they did.”

The case at the heart of the announcement is rooted in large-scale marijuana distribution between New York City and Philadelphia.

Three Philadelphia drug dealers—two brothers and their friend—would get large amounts of the drug from a large, New York-based distributor on consignment. The idea was that they could resell the marijuana at a higher price than what they owed the distributor and still turn a profit once they paid them back.