President Donald Trump has signed an executive order barring transgender women and girls from competing in women’s sports, a move that has intensified the ongoing debate over gender identity and athletics.

Titled the “No Men in Women’s Sports Executive Order,” the directive is the fourth of its kind targeting transgender policies since Trump began his presidency on January 20. Speaking at the White House alongside female athletes and supporters, Trump declared, “The radical left has launched a full-scale campaign to erase the concept of biological sex and replace it with a militant transgender ideology. With this executive order, the war on women’s sports is over.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the decision, stating that it “upholds the promise of Title IX”—the federal law ensuring equal opportunities for women in education and sports. She added that the order mandates “immediate enforcement actions against schools and athletic associations” that do not comply with single-sex sports regulations.

The order was signed on National Girls and Women in Sports Day, underscoring its symbolic significance. It follows a series of similar measures by the Trump administration aimed at rolling back policies that allow transgender inclusion in various aspects of public life.

Critics argue that the move discriminates against transgender athletes and undermines their rights, while supporters claim it safeguards fairness in women’s sports. The order is expected to face legal challenges from civil rights groups and LGBTQ+ advocates.