US President Donald Trump has requested several amendments to a draft agreement negotiated between American and Iranian officials, according to media reports.

CAP Calls for Review of Salaries and Benefits in Public Financial Institutions

The reported changes have triggered a new round of discussions between Washington and Tehran.

Focus on Iran’s nuclear programme

Reports indicate that Trump wants stronger provisions related to Iran’s nuclear activities.

In particular, he is seeking clearer terms regarding Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile and the process for its transfer or disposal.

A White House official said the president would only approve an agreement that prevents Iran from ever obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Iran says no final agreement reached

Iranian officials have stated that no final agreement has been approved.

While both sides describe negotiations as progressing, they acknowledge that several issues remain unresolved.

Iranian negotiators said discussions are continuing and that only minor disagreements remain.

Proposed framework includes 60-day talks period

According to reports, the draft memorandum includes a commitment from Iran not to pursue nuclear weapons.

The proposal would also establish a 60-day negotiation period.

During that time, both sides would discuss nuclear commitments, sanctions relief and future enrichment limits.

Dispute over Strait of Hormuz

Another key issue involves the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump reportedly wants revisions related to reopening the vital shipping route.

Iranian officials, however, have pushed back against some of Washington’s demands regarding the waterway.

Iran accuses US of undermining diplomacy

Mohsen Rezaei accused Trump of undermining diplomatic efforts.

He claimed ongoing US pressure and additional demands were complicating negotiations.

Iranian officials also criticized what they described as continued restrictions and excessive conditions.

US signals readiness while pursuing diplomacy

Meanwhile, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Washington remains prepared for all outcomes.

However, he stressed that the administration prefers a diplomatic solution.

Hegseth reiterated that the United States will not accept any agreement allowing Iran to develop nuclear weapons.

Regional tensions remain high

The negotiations come amid ongoing tensions across the Middle East.

Recent military exchanges involving Iran, Israel and US forces have increased uncertainty in the region.

At the same time, diplomatic efforts continue to address conflicts involving Lebanon and regional security concerns.

Outlook for a deal

Despite disagreements, both sides have indicated that talks remain active.

US officials believe an agreement could be reached soon if outstanding issues are resolved.

However, neither Washington nor Tehran has announced a final deal.