U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Iran has “an interest in reaching an agreement” over its nuclear programme, as diplomatic efforts and regional tensions continue without a breakthrough.

Veteran Journalist and Urdu Digest Founder Altaf Hassan Qureshi Passes Away

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In a phone interview with French broadcaster BFMTV, Trump suggested that Tehran is under pressure to negotiate but warned that failure to reach a deal could lead to severe consequences.

“I have no idea. If they don’t, they’re going to have a very bad time. They have an interest in reaching an agreement,” he said.

Reports of Possible U.S. Strike Decision

According to multiple reports, Trump is expected to decide within hours whether to resume military strikes against Iran as talks over the nuclear dispute remain stalled.

Strait of Hormuz Shipping Crisis Deepens

The U.S. military said it has redirected 78 commercial vessels and disabled four others as part of enforcement measures linked to tensions in the region. The Strait of Hormuz remains a major flashpoint for global energy and trade routes.

“As of May 16, 78 commercial ships have been redirected, and 4 have been disabled,” said U.S. Central Command.

Iran Moves to Regulate Maritime Traffic

Iranian officials said Tehran is preparing a new mechanism to manage shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which would include designated routes and service fees.

Iranian MP Ebrahim Azizi said only cooperating vessels would benefit under the system.

Warnings of Economic Fallout

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that the U.S. will face rising economic pressure if tensions escalate, citing potential impacts on energy prices, debt markets, and the U.S. economy.

Separately, Iranian officials accused Western powers of hypocrisy and warned of global instability linked to continued military pressure.

Tehran Reaffirms Diplomatic Position

President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran remains open to diplomacy and peaceful resolution, while defending its actions as “legitimate defence.”

Iran also criticized U.S. actions at the United Nations, accusing Washington of trying to build false international support for its military policies.

Trump Signals Military Capability and Pressure Strategy

Trump reiterated that the U.S. has the capability to quickly target Iranian infrastructure if necessary, while insisting he prefers a non-violent outcome.

“It’s either going to be violent or not violent,” he said, adding that Iran “cannot have a nuclear program.”