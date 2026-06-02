WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump reportedly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call on Monday and urged him to avoid further escalation in Lebanon.

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According to Axios, which cited US officials and a source familiar with the discussion, Trump expressed frustration over Israel’s military actions. He also warned that further escalation could increase Israel’s international isolation.

The report said Trump pressured Netanyahu to abandon plans for a strike on Beirut. According to the sources, the US president argued that such an attack would worsen regional tensions.

Trump Pushes for De-escalation

Earlier on Monday, Trump said he had spoken directly with Netanyahu. He also said he communicated with Hezbollah through unnamed intermediaries.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed Netanyahu agreed to cancel a planned military operation in Beirut. He further stated that Hezbollah had agreed to stop firing.

As a result, Trump suggested that immediate tensions could ease.

His remarks came after Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported that Tehran had suspended communications with mediators involved in talks with Washington.

Iran reportedly took the step in protest against Israel’s expanding military campaign in Lebanon.

Initially, Trump said he was unaware of Iran’s decision. Later, he told CNBC that he was not concerned if the talks had ended.

However, he soon emphasized efforts to prevent further escalation in the region.

Report Describes Tense Conversation

According to Axios, Trump warned Netanyahu that an attack on Beirut would damage Israel’s international standing.

The report also said Trump reminded Netanyahu of previous US support. Furthermore, he reportedly argued that continued military action could increase diplomatic pressure on Israel.

Sources told the publication that Trump expressed concern about civilian casualties in Lebanon.

He reportedly questioned operations that caused extensive damage while targeting individual Hezbollah commanders.

One US official described the exchange as one of the most difficult conversations between the two leaders since Trump returned to office.

Israel Reaffirms Military Position

Following the call, Netanyahu’s office issued a statement outlining Israel’s position.

According to the statement, Netanyahu told Trump that Israel would act if Hezbollah continued attacks on Israeli cities and civilians.

In addition, Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel’s military objectives in southern Lebanon.

Israeli forces are advancing toward the Zaharani River. Consequently, the operation has become Israel’s deepest incursion into Lebanon in more than 25 years.

Different Accounts of the Outcome

While Israeli officials maintained a firm position, Axios reported that Trump succeeded in delaying immediate action against Beirut.

The publication cited a US official who said Trump strongly pressed his case during the conversation.

As a result, Netanyahu reportedly agreed to postpone the planned strike.

Neither the White House nor Netanyahu’s office has commented publicly on the specific details contained in the Axios report.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts continue to prevent a broader regional conflict. International leaders are also working to reduce tensions and encourage dialogue among all parties involved.