U.S. President Donald Trump has authorized economic and travel sanctions against individuals involved in International Criminal Court (ICC) investigations of U.S. citizens or allies, including Israel. This move repeats actions taken during his first term. The sanctions come as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Washington, alongside other ICC-wanted figures connected to the Gaza conflict, including former Israeli Defense Minister and a leader of Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The sanctions target ICC staff involved in investigations regarding alleged U.S. or allied war crimes, with the U.S. freezing the assets of those designated and barring them, along with their families, from entering the U.S.

The U.S. had previously sanctioned ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and one of her aides in 2020 for investigating alleged war crimes by American forces in Afghanistan.

The ICC, a permanent court for prosecuting war crimes, crimes against humanity, and other severe violations, includes 125 member states but notably excludes the U.S., China, Russia, and Israel. The court has implemented measures to protect its staff from potential U.S. sanctions, including paying salaries in advance to shield them from financial restrictions.

In addition to the U.S. actions, Russia has also targeted the ICC, issuing an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin in 2023 over war crimes related to child deportation from Ukraine. Russia has banned the entry of the ICC’s chief prosecutor and several judges.