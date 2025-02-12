US President Donald Trump has dismissed Paul Martin, the independent inspector general for the US Agency for International Development (USAID), according to reports from US media outlets on Wednesday.

Martin’s termination came a day after his office issued a report that was critical of the Trump administration’s actions to scale down the agency. The White House informed Martin of his immediate dismissal in a brief email on Tuesday, though no specific reasons were provided.

The report had warned that over $489 million in food aid was at risk of spoilage or diversion following a freeze on aid and a stop-work order imposed by the administration. It also highlighted ongoing challenges at USAID and recommended improvements to prevent fraud, waste, and abuse, especially amid widespread staffing cuts and a lack of clarity on foreign assistance policies.

This marks another in a series of dismissals by the Trump administration, which has previously removed 18 inspectors general. Despite being appointed by Joe Biden, Martin had remained in his role until now.

Trump’s administration has aggressively pursued reducing the size of government agencies, with a focus on USAID, which manages a substantial portion of US humanitarian aid worldwide. The agency’s budget is $42.8 billion, covering a significant portion of global humanitarian assistance.

In addition to freezing foreign aid, Trump has ordered significant cuts to USAID’s staff, slashing its workforce from 10,000 to just 300 employees. Labor unions are challenging these actions in court, with a federal judge halting plans to place 2,200 USAID workers on paid leave. Democrats have raised concerns about the legality of dismantling agencies without legislative approval.