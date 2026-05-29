WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump has claimed a major breakthrough with Iran regarding tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, announcing steps toward ending the naval standoff and restoring smooth maritime traffic in one of the world’s most critical trade routes.

Rotary International District 3271 Pakistan Governor Shakeel Qaimkhani is presating Rotary Pin Syed Turab Shah,

In a statement shared on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said the “Iranian naval blockade” in the Strait of Hormuz was being lifted and vessels stranded in the region should prepare to return home.

Focus on Maritime Security and Trade

Trump stated that Iran had agreed to ensure uninterrupted shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and would not impose tolls or additional charges on vessels passing through the strategic waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most vital energy corridors, handling a significant share of global oil and gas shipments.

Claims Over Naval Mines and Military Operations

The US president also claimed that American minesweepers had already destroyed several naval mines allegedly placed in the region, while remaining explosives would either be removed or destroyed by Iran.

He described US naval operations in the Strait as essential for protecting global trade and energy supplies.

Remarks on Iran’s Nuclear Program

Trump further made claims regarding Iran’s nuclear program, stating that enriched uranium stored deep underground had been buried following earlier US B-2 bomber strikes nearly 11 months ago.

He added that the United States, China, Iran, and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would cooperate to remove and destroy what he referred to as “nuclear dust.”

No Financial Deal Yet, Says Trump

According to Trump, no financial agreement has yet been reached with Iran, although understandings on several less critical matters have already been achieved.

He said a final decision would be discussed during a high-level meeting at the White House Situation Room.

US Demands No Nuclear Weapons for Iran

Trump reiterated Washington’s demand that Iran must never obtain nuclear weapons or atomic bombs as part of any future understanding between the two countries.

The developments come amid continued international concern over regional security, energy markets, and the future of Iran’s nuclear program.