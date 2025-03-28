U.S. President Donald Trump described his conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney as “extremely productive,” marking their first direct discussion amid escalating trade tensions.

The call took place as Canada considers its response to Trump’s latest auto sector tariffs, which are set to take effect next week, during a crucial federal election campaign. Trump stated on Truth Social that the two leaders would meet after Canada’s election to discuss politics, business, and other matters beneficial to both nations. Notably, he referred to Carney as “Prime Minister,” a shift from his previous remarks calling former leader Justin Trudeau a “governor” of a hypothetical 51st U.S. state.

Carney has yet to comment on the discussion, but earlier emphasized that Canada must prioritize cooperation and mutual respect in its dealings with the U.S. He declared that the era of deep economic and military collaboration with the U.S. is “over” due to Trump’s increasing trade hostilities, urging Canada to restructure its economy to reduce reliance on its southern neighbor.

The latest tariffs—25% on foreign-made cars, trucks, and auto parts—follow existing steel, aluminum, and broader Canadian export tariffs set to expand on April 2. In response, Carney vowed that Canada would “respond forcefully” and that “nothing is off the table.” He is scheduled to meet with Canadian provincial premiers to discuss potential countermeasures.

With Canada’s general election approaching on April 28, the trade war has become a major campaign issue. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre criticized Trump’s actions, urging him to “knock it off” and pledging to boost Canada’s domestic economy through natural resources. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh called for the removal of Trump’s tariffs and insisted Canada would never become the 51st U.S. state.

Both Poilievre and Singh support additional retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, with revenues directed toward assisting Canadian workers affected by the trade war. Carney reaffirmed his commitment to using all funds from retaliatory tariffs to protect jobs in Canada.