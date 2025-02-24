The Trump administration has announced the termination of 2,000 jobs at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) while placing most of its overseas staff on administrative leave.

This decision follows a ruling by U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, who dismissed a lawsuit challenging the move, effectively allowing the administration to proceed with the workforce reduction both domestically and internationally.

According to internal notices reviewed by The Associated Press, all USAID direct-hire employees—except those in mission-critical roles or key leadership positions—will be placed on leave. Additionally, around 2,000 U.S.-based jobs will be eliminated, significantly shrinking the agency’s workforce.

The move is part of the administration’s broader efforts to restructure and downsize USAID, which is responsible for international development assistance. The cuts come shortly after President Trump signed an executive order aimed at restricting USAID funding.

In January, USAID Inspector General Paul Martin was dismissed after publishing a report that criticized the proposed budget reductions. The ongoing downsizing has already resulted in the closure of USAID’s Washington headquarters and the suspension of several global development programs.

Critics, including President Trump and figures like Elon Musk, argue that USAID’s operations are inefficient and align with a liberal political agenda.