Karachi, Pakistan – The National Inter-School Padel Championship, organized by Pakistan Padel Federation under the umbrella of International Padel Federation, concluded successfully with exciting finals and third-place matches played on Sunday, November 9, 2025, at Neo Maidan KMC Karachi.

American School emerged victorious in the U-18 category, while Bayview Academy took home the U-16 title, and Humanitas Education School won the U-14 category.

72 players from 14 schools participated in the championship, showcasing their skills in different age categories.

Tristar Education Chairman Tahir Ahmed distributed the prizes to the winning teams, with Pakistan Padel Federation President Muhammad Mateen, CEO Mudassir Razak, and Vice President Rehanuddin present on the occasion.

The chief guest praised the organization of the tournament, saying it’s a great initiative to promote padel at the school level.

The winning teams received prizes worth three lakh rupees, with the winners getting 50,000 rupees, runners-up getting 30,000 rupees, and third-place teams getting 20,000 rupees, along with trophies and certificates.