The federal government has approved a modern high-speed train service between Islamabad and Rawalpindi, aiming to cut travel time to just 20 minutes and ease traffic congestion.

The decision was finalized in a meeting chaired by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, where both ministries agreed to expedite the project.

Key Highlights of the Project:

The train will run from Margalla Station (Islamabad) to Rawalpindi Saddar Station.

Framework agreement expected to be signed next week.

The Ministry of Railways will provide the track.

The CDA (Capital Development Authority) will manage operations.

A modern imported train will be used for the service.

Travel time: 20 minutes between the twin cities.

Benefits: Reduced traffic pressure, fuel savings, and faster connectivity.

Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi said the project would be a public welfare initiative, offering citizens a fast, comfortable, and affordable commuting option.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi added that the initiative reflects the Prime Minister’s vision of public relief, noting that thousands of citizens will soon benefit from a modern, high-quality transport system.