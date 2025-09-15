The federal government has approved a modern high-speed train service between Islamabad and Rawalpindi, aiming to cut travel time to just 20 minutes and ease traffic congestion.
The decision was finalized in a meeting chaired by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, where both ministries agreed to expedite the project.
Key Highlights of the Project:
- The train will run from Margalla Station (Islamabad) to Rawalpindi Saddar Station.
- Framework agreement expected to be signed next week.
- The Ministry of Railways will provide the track.
- The CDA (Capital Development Authority) will manage operations.
- A modern imported train will be used for the service.
- Travel time: 20 minutes between the twin cities.
- Benefits: Reduced traffic pressure, fuel savings, and faster connectivity.
Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi said the project would be a public welfare initiative, offering citizens a fast, comfortable, and affordable commuting option.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi added that the initiative reflects the Prime Minister’s vision of public relief, noting that thousands of citizens will soon benefit from a modern, high-quality transport system.
Leave a Reply