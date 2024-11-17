Karachi Pakistan : Faraz-ur-Rehman, Founder Chairman and Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Business Group (PBGO), has highlighted alarming findings from the Punjab Urban Unit’s 2023 report, which reveals that transport is the largest contributor to environmental pollution in Pakistan, accounting for a staggering 83.15% of the total.

He noted that other contributors include industries at 9.07%, agricultural residue burning at 3.9%, and waste burning at 3.6%, while domestic and commercial activities contribute only 0.11% and 0.14%, respectively.

Faraz-ur-Rehman emphasized the need for immediate reforms in the transport sector, particularly addressing the two- and four-wheeler industries. He stated that electric vehicles (EVs), including bikes and cars, are crucial for combating pollution and ensuring sustainable economic growth.

Highlighting the benefits of EV adoption, he noted:

Environmental Protection: EVs significantly reduce harmful emissions, improving air quality and mitigating climate change.

Economic Savings: With lower operating and maintenance costs, EVs offer long-term financial relief to consumers.

Reduction in Import Bill: Transitioning to EVs will decrease dependency on imported fossil fuels, strengthening Pakistan’s economy.

Energy Utilization: With surplus electricity in the country, EVs can help optimize the use of domestic energy resources.

Boost to Local Manufacturing: Promoting EV bikes and cars can encourage the growth of local industries, creating jobs and enhancing technological innovation.

Faraz-ur-Rehman urged the government to introduce incentives, such as subsidies for EV buyers and manufacturers, and reduce taxes to encourage the shift to sustainable transportation. “Transforming the transport sector is not just an environmental need but an economic opportunity. The government must prioritize policies that drive the EV industry forward and ensure a cleaner, greener, and more prosperous Pakistan,” he concluded.