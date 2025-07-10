Advertisements

ISLAMABAD – July 10th, 2025 – PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, is excited to unveil a host of brand-new features in its Version 3.9 Update. Available from today until September 2nd, players can explore the TRANSFORMERS-themed mode, face off in the revamped Metro Royale Zombie Uprising, take on the all-new Ranked Arena competitive event, and experience a variety of thrilling gameplay updates and enhancements.

Version 3.9 brings the iconic TRANSFORMERS franchise to the battlegrounds with a new themed mode, allowing players to experience legendary Autobots and Decepticons in an all-new and exciting way. From July 8th, players can summon Optimus Prime or Megatron using the Cybertron Beacon or call in Cybertron Crates filled with supplies and Energon. Each TRANSFORMERS robot can convert between vehicle and robot modes with unique abilities, and players can collect Energon to upgrade them and unlock powerful ultimate skills such as Optimus Prime’s Charge Slam or Megatron’s Triple Fusion Blast. When the two rivals meet, a special arena appears in Erangel for an epic duel; if Optimus Prime is knocked down before the duel begins, players can revive him to keep the battle alive. At the end of each match, the TRANSFORMERS robots perform special exit animations and drop unique rewards. Outside of matches, players can choose a side, Team Optimus Prime or Team Megatron, and complete missions to unlock exclusive rewards like the Optimus Prime results screen performance. Players can also visit the Cosmic Meteorite for a special performance, receive a Cybertronian device with a unique date display, claim a Cybertronian supply pack, and try out the new upgradable Cosmic Hoverboard with enhanced mobility features. Alongside the exciting gameplay launching on July 8th, players can stay tuned for even more exclusive TRANSFORMERS-themed vehicles, items, and more – landing July 18th in PUBG MOBILE.

The Version 3.9 Update introduces Neon Outpost, a dynamic cyberpunk-themed outpost glowing with vibrant neon lights and futuristic energy. This new themed area, available on Erangel, Livik, and Sanhok maps, features three key zones: a boxing ring that unlocks after a countdown for intense battles; a black market with futuristic shops, including a burger joint serving the mysterious interstellar burger; and an energy hub where players can ride robots across the battlegrounds. At the core of Neon Outpost is the Astro Den, a melee arena reached via special portals in the Galactic Outpost. Players use only onsite weapons in close-combat battles and instantly respawn above the outpost without losing a respawn chance. The last team standing when time runs out wins rewards. Solo players can also take on bots in the nearby Outskirts for extra prizes in one-on-one melee combat.

Metro Royale gets an upgrade in Version 3.9 with major updates to Zombie Uprising, adding a new tiered monster system, deeper player progression, and hatchable creatures. Players can collect energy orbs to level up during matches, battle bosses to earn tiered genetic codes, and use them to hatch powerful bosses of varying levels. Look out for elite supply crates, a hackable Portable Experiment Server, a Battleground Merchant, incubation air drops, and a load of other new updates. Players can also obtain an extremely rare gold melee weapon by defeating zombies or marked bosses. This special weapon features unique attributes, can be carried over to future seasons without being wiped, and won’t be lost even if players fail to evacuate during matches.

Version 3.9 raises the stakes with exhilarating competition and a fresh new way to socialise. The all-new 3D Hub introduces a lively seaside interactive social space filled with mini-games, emotes like hand-holding and piggyback ride, and interactive zones, all while keeping core lobby features intact for a seamless upgrade to the social experience. Additionally, the Popularity Battle Event now features head-to-head and team-based matchups, giving players more chances to climb ranks, steal points, and unlock visual upgrades to earn Popularity rewards.

The Version 3.9 Update brings the all-new Ranked Arena, a limited-time competitive event running from July 24 to September 2. Accessible through the Ranking tab next to Ultimate Royale, this mode lets players climb through 28 skill-based tiers, from Bronze and Silver to Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Crown, and finally the ultimate Ace rank. Each match drops players into a randomised Ranked mode, including Team Deathmatch, Warehouse Team Deathmatch, Hangar Assault, The Ruins, or Domination Town. Progressing through the ranks unlocks exclusive rewards, including a limited-time Title reserved for top contenders.

A brand-new item, the Paint Gun, lands in World Of Wonder in Version 3.9, letting players not only inflict damage but also splash color across the battlegrounds — and their enemies — adding a playful twist to the action. The fearsome Ice Dragon Boss also makes its debut, delivering dynamic attack patterns and bringing a refreshing chill to the hot summer.

Classic Mode gets exciting updates in Version 3.9, including new weapons like the ASM Abakan, a powerful 5.56mm rifle with full-auto, burst, and single-shot modes for versatile combat. Players can now experience immersive pre-match plane cabin interactions with teammates and show off stylish and swift moves with new motorcycle and bicycle mechanics. Additionally, the DSR sniper drops in air drops, sniper rifles receive dedicated barrel extenders with boosted damage, and attachments are rebalanced in Solo Training Grounds, alongside refined attachments and improved mechanics for players to discover.

Home Mode gets a fun new addition in Version 3.9 with the introduction of Mancala. Players can use Home Coins to purchase a Mancala Game Table, play solo, or invite a friend, and complete special missions to earn exciting rewards, adding a fresh, strategic twist to the Home experience. The update also introduces Arcadia Haven-themed items, giving players the tools to design a sleek, futuristic home like never before. Plus, with the new Home Parking Lot gameplay, players can now compete for premium parking spots at friends’ homes — and earn big while they’re at it..

Version 3.9 kicks off Cycle 9 Season 25, introducing new legendary items, updated season rewards, and refreshed Event Shop content. Alongside new Season Events, both Classic and Casual Seasons offer new tier rewards and adjusted progression, while Hardcore Ultimate Royale returns with the addition of Sanhok for faster matches.

Further information about what’s included in PUBG MOBILE’s Version 3.9 Update can be found in the official patch notes available here.

PUBG MOBILE’s Version 3.9 Update will be available until September 2nd! Download the game and play for free on the App Store and Google Play Store.

About PUBG MOBILE

PUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. PUBG MOBILE is co-developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS of Tencent Games and KRAFTON, Inc.