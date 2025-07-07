LAHORE : A tragic road accident occurred in Shahdara where a 13 to 14-year-old boy, identified as Hasher, was found driving a car that led to a fatal crash.
Hasher first collided with a motorcycle, after which the car went out of control and rammed into multiple motorcycles parked outside a nearby shop.
Police confirmed that the accident resulted in the death of one person, while several others sustained injuries. The injured and the deceased were immediately shifted to the hospital for medical assistance.
Leave a Reply