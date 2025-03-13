Hong Kong : Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) with the collaboration of the Consulate General of Pakistan at Hong Kong is organizing APLF 12-14 -Hong Kong March’2025. The Pakistan Pavilion inaugurated by the Honourable Consul General of Pakistan in HongKong, Mr. Riaz Ahmed Shaikh on 12th March’2025 along with Mr.Hamid Arshad Zahur, Chairman, PTA & other distinguished guests / participants exhibiting their products from Pakistan in APLF’25, Hongkong. Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) with the collaboration of the Consulate General of Pakistan at Hong Kong is organizing APLF 12-14 -Hong Kong March’2025. The Pakistan Pavilion inaugurated by the Honourable Consul General of Pakistan in HongKong, Mr. Riaz Ahmed Shaikh on 12th March’2025 along with Mr.Hamid Arshad Zahur, Chairman, PTA & other distinguished guests / participants exhibiting their products from Pakistan in APLF’25, Hongkong.

In this Year 45 Pakistani Exporters are participating in APLF’2025, 32 Pakistani exporters of Finished Leather and 13 Leather Garments/products/ bags etc at Hong Kong displaying their products ranging from value-added Finished Leather of all sorts of Cow, Buffalo Hides, Sheep & Goat Skins to Leather Garments, Leather Footwear, Leather bags, Leather Gloves & Leather Products/made-ups.

The Consul General of Pakistan appreciated the quality and display of products presented by Pakistani exporters, attracting the Chinese/Hong Kong buyers/customers/visitors and assured maximum support to the Pakistani exhibitors with a view to make the participation more result oriented so as to achieve the desired objectives of promoting the country’s exports.