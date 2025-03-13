Hong Kong : Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) with the collaboration of the Consulate General of Pakistan at Hong Kong is organizing APLF 12-14 -Hong Kong March’2025. The Pakistan Pavilion inaugurated by the Honourable Consul General of Pakistan in HongKong, Mr. Riaz Ahmed Shaikh on 12th March’2025 along with Mr.Hamid Arshad Zahur, Chairman, PTA & other distinguished guests / participants exhibiting their products from Pakistan in APLF’25, Hongkong.
In this Year 45 Pakistani Exporters are participating in APLF’2025, 32 Pakistani exporters of Finished Leather and 13 Leather Garments/products/ bags etc at Hong Kong displaying their products ranging from value-added Finished Leather of all sorts of Cow, Buffalo Hides, Sheep & Goat Skins to Leather Garments, Leather Footwear, Leather bags, Leather Gloves & Leather Products/made-ups.
The Consul General of Pakistan appreciated the quality and display of products presented by Pakistani exporters, attracting the Chinese/Hong Kong buyers/customers/visitors and assured maximum support to the Pakistani exhibitors with a view to make the participation more result oriented so as to achieve the desired objectives of promoting the country’s exports.
