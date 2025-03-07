Sukkur: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Sukkur successfully managed a two-day visit of Mr. Zulfiqar Momin and his team to Larkana, Sukkur, and Khairpur cities of Pakistan. Mr. Zulfiqar Momin is a prominent expert and exporter of various agriculture products. Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Sukkur successfully managed a two-day visit of Mr. Zulfiqar Momin and his team to Larkana, Sukkur, and Khairpur cities of Pakistan. Mr. Zulfiqar Momin is a prominent expert and exporter of various agriculture products.

He is the CEO of M/s Galaxy Fresh Produce and M/s. GTS logistics Pakistan. M/s. Galaxy Fresh Produce has its offices and pack houses at Peru Pakistan and Bangladesh During his visit to Larkana, Sukkur, and Khairpur, Mr. Zulfiqar Momin visited various orchards and the processing plants of guava, dates, mango, and banana products. Mr. Zulfiqar Momin apprised growers and processors about varieties and markets for these products. He also shared with them the tacts and techniques that are required in pre-post harvest treatment while practising global Good Agriculture Practices (GAP) to increase yield and quality of the produce.

The growers and processors of Larkana, Sukkur, and Khairpur thanked TDAP and Mr. Zulfiqar Momin for the arrangement of such a visit of prominent and practical exporter at these cities of Sindh.