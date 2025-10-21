21st October 2025,The German delegation, which arrived at TDAP at 1300 hours, was led by Mr. Florian Walther, representative of the German Chamber of Commerce & Industry. The delegation was warmly welcomed by Mr. Shehryar Taj, Secretary, TDAP, who extended appreciation for Germany’s continued partnership and emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral trade cooperation.

A comprehensive presentation on Pakistan’s export and import landscape was delivered by Mr. Azhar Ali Dahar, Director General (Engineering & Minerals Division–I), highlighting the country’s major export sectors including Textiles, Agriculture & Food, Engineering Products, and the Services Provision Sector. The presentation also underscored emerging opportunities for joint ventures, technology partnerships, and sustainable trade growth between Pakistan and Germany.

Following the presentation, a B2B meeting session was conducted between German and Pakistani companies representing various sectors such as Textiles, Services & IT, and Engineering. The engagements provided a platform for exploring business collaborations, partnerships, and investment linkages.

Pakistani Companies participating in the B2B meetings included:

Inovi Telecom, Dawlance, Cybersecure 11, Tech20Four Pvt. Ltd., Qasimi Industries, Patel Exports, Tee Zee Textiles, Garment Resources, Apprise Cyber, and MSM’s Collection Pvt. Ltd.

Companies from the German side included:

Simon-Kucher & Partners FZ LLC, Rohde & Schwarz Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd., PHOENIX CONTACT Middle East FZ LLC, TÜV NORD, Lidl & Kaufland Asia, and Clyde Bergemann / MAQ International.

The session concluded with mutual expressions of interest to deepen cooperation in technology transfer, quality infrastructure, sustainable industrial practices, and supply chain linkages. TDAP reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the private sector in creating new trade opportunities, fostering innovation, and strengthening Pakistan’s export footprint in the European market.