Lahore : Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with Revenue Mobilization, Investment and Trade (REMIT), is set to host an exclusive post WEXNET mentorship event scheduled for 27th February 2025 in Lahore. The event will bring together the top 25 exhibitors from the WEXNET Exhibition 2025 alongside key industry leaders to explore strategies for scaling Pakistani women led businesses in global markets, under the theme ‘WEXNET Growth Journey: From Exhibitor to Entrepreneurial Leader’. The event aims to provide actionable insights and practical guidance to help women entrepreneurs grow beyond local markets.

The event will feature a high-impact panel discussion on “From Local to Global: Strategies for Scaling Pakistani Industries,” where industry experts will share their insights on key areas such as market trends, branding, e-commerce strategies, and compliance standards. Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage in an interactive Q&A session allowing them to gain practical knowledge tailored to their specific business needs. This mentorship initiative is part of TDAP’s ongoing commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs and equipping them with the tools and resources needed to compete in the global markets. WEXNET continues to be a pivotal platform for women-led businesses in Pakistan, fostering innovation, collaboration, and international trade growth. With Pakistan’s growing participation in global trade, this post-Wexnet event is expected to enhance export readiness, improve market access, and inspire the next generation of women entrepreneurs.