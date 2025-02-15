Karachi : TPL Properties (TPLP) is proud to unveil Lagoon Views 1, the inaugural tower of Tf Tthe Mangrove

PpProject. This development is not merely another addition to Karachi's skyline but a significant

advancement in integrating affordable luxury with environmental consciousness. Situated in the vibrant

Korangi Creekside area, Lagoon Views 1 exemplifies TPLP's commitment to architectural innovation. This

ground + 2432-story structure offers breathtaking views of the creek, blending modern design with

exceptional amenities, thereby establishing a new benchmark for luxury sustainable living in Karachi.



The launch event will taketook place on February 15th and 16th, from 11am to 8pm at The Mangrove,

Creekside, Karachi. Theis open house will provided prospective buyers and investors with an exclusive

opportunity to explore the features and benefits of Lagoon Views 1, as well as the broader vision of The

Mangrove PProject.

"Lagoon Views 1 isn't just about luxury; it's about redefining urban living by integrating sustainability into our core design philosophy. We aim to set a new standard where living well means living

sustainably," stated Jameel Yusuf, Chairman of TPL Properties. He added, "Our goal is to redefine what it means to live well, with sustainability at the heart of this project."

On the occasion, Ali Jameel, CEO of TPL PropertiesCorp Ltd., said, "This project is a testament to our

commitment to innovation in real estate, offering residents unparalleled amenities while preserving the

natural beauty of Karachi's Creekside.”

The project has attracted considerable interest from both local and international investors, indicating

strong support for TPLP's vision of sustainable luxury. With Lagoon Views 1 leading the way, Tthe

Mangrove Project aims to transform Karachi's waterfront Creekside into a showcase for eco-conscious

urban development.