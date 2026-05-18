Indus Motor Company (IMC) celebrated 35 years of Toyota Motor Corporation operations in Pakistan, marking a major milestone in the country’s automotive industry with over 1.2 million vehicles sold nationwide since production began.

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The anniversary ceremony was held at Toyota’s manufacturing plant in Port Qasim on May 15, 2026, bringing together senior executives, diplomats, industry leaders, and more than 3,000 IMC employees.

Japanese and Pakistani Leaders Attend Landmark Celebration

The event was attended by Shuichi Akamatsu, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, alongside top Toyota leadership including Hiroshi Nambu, Masahiko Maeda, Shigeru Harada, and Hiroshi Yonenaga.

Senior Pakistani business leaders including Mohamedali Rafiq Habib and Ali Asghar Jamali also addressed the gathering.

From 5,000 Vehicles to 76,000 Annual Production Capacity

Established in 1989 as a joint venture between the House of Habib, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, and Toyota Motor Corporation, IMC has evolved into one of Pakistan’s leading automotive manufacturers.

The company’s annual production capacity has grown from 5,000 vehicles in its early years to 76,000 vehicles per year today. IMC stated that its dealer and supplier ecosystem now supports more than 55,000 jobs nationwide.

Over the past 35 years, the company has contributed nearly USD 6.3 billion in taxes to Pakistan’s national exchequer, accounting for approximately 1% of the government’s annual tax collection.

Strong Push for Localization and Technology Transfer

Toyota officials praised IMC’s continued localization efforts, noting that local vendors now supply more than Rs 210 million worth of automotive parts daily to support vehicle manufacturing operations.

Speaking at the event, Hiroshi Nambu commended IMC for achieving “Zero Defect” status in Toyota Motor Corporation’s quality audits for two consecutive years, calling it a reflection of world-class manufacturing standards in Pakistan.

Shigeru Harada emphasized that localization and technology transfer initiatives have helped Pakistan conserve nearly USD 6.5 billion in foreign exchange while strengthening the domestic automotive ecosystem.

Future Investments and Green Pakistan Initiative

CEO Ali Asghar Jamali revealed that IMC has invested USD 736 million in Pakistan over the last 35 years and plans to invest an additional USD 300 million during the next five years.

He highlighted the company’s “Concern Beyond Cars” social initiatives, which benefit more than 200,000 people annually, while also stressing the need for a stable and forward-looking automotive policy to support long-term industrial growth and reduce dependence on imports.

As part of the celebrations, distinguished guests planted Toyota’s one millionth tree under the company’s “Green Pakistan” initiative, making IMC the first automotive company in Pakistan to achieve the milestone within five years.

Addressing the ceremony, Ambassador Shuichi Akamatsu described Toyota as a symbol of the enduring partnership between Pakistan and Japan, saying the company’s long-term investment reflects strong bilateral relations and shared economic progress.