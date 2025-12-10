CHINA : A tourist fell from a 130-foot cliff while taking a selfie on a mountain trek in China, but fortunately survived. The incident occurred near Huaying Mountain, where a section of rock broke off from under his feet as the tourist leaned forward to take a picture. According to reports, nearby trekkers ran to the edge of the cliff to see the situation, but the tourist suffered only minor injuries after falling into the trees. The tourist later wrote on social media that he considered himself lucky and had the “protection of the mountain gods.” According to him, he fell about 40 meters and then continued to roll down for another 15 meters. The video quickly went viral on social media, reigniting the debate over the dangerous trend of taking selfies. According to various reports, most selfie-related accidents involve people being injured or killed by falling from heights or drowning in water. Such incidents have happened before. In 2019, a woman in India slipped and fell while taking a selfie on a mountainside and was saved by bushes. But in 2018, a couple in UC Mettee National Park in the US fell nearly 800 feet to their deaths while taking a selfie. After the latest video went viral, authorities have once again appealed to tourists to stay away from unmarked edges, follow the instructions on warning boards, and prioritize their own safety over the image.

