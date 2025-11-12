A high-level meeting held on Tuesday finalised the list of CEOs from major global retail companies, including Amazon, Alibaba, and Walmart, for an upcoming meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The meeting, set to take place soon, is expected to pave the way for deeper international business ties and investment in Pakistan, according to a news report.

The participating companies represent several countries, including the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, and France.

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Haroon Akhtar Khan, and Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani attended the meeting in Islamabad.

The session was focused on the preparations for the upcoming interaction between PM Sharif and the CEOs of the top 20 companies operating globally. Ministers reviewed the arrangements and the invitation process for these influential figures.

The discussions also centered on strategic measures to enhance Pakistan’s global investment appeal and to underline the country’s economic and geopolitical significance.

Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan noted that Pakistan’s trade policies are being aligned with global trends, aimed at fostering sustainable economic growth. Meanwhile, Food Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain emphasized the need for modern technology in agriculture to improve productivity.

SAPM Haroon Akhtar Khan stressed Pakistan’s strategic importance and the vast investment opportunities available across various sectors. He added that the upcoming meeting with the CEOs would be a “game-changer for Pakistan’s economy.”

Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani highlighted the potential for job creation and long-term economic development through stability in the investment sector.

The ministers reiterated that the government sees the private sector as a key partner in national development, with PM Sharif’s investment-friendly policies expected to drive tangible improvements in Pakistan’s economic landscape.