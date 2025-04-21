Here’s a neatly formatted list of the Top 10 Most-Watched Netflix Movies in Pakistan (April 15–21, 2025)
- Deva
Indian Hindi-language action thriller
A gripping remake of Mumbai Police, starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde.
- Test
Drama/Sports/Science
Explores the pursuit of ambition across cricket, science, and life, with R. Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Sidharth.
- Kraven the Hunter
Marvel Anti-Hero Reimagined
A bold take on the Spider-Man villain, presenting Kraven as a conservationist with a vengeance.
- Jumanji: The Next Level
Fantasy Adventure
The gang returns for more action and new challenges in the next chapter of the Jumanji game.
- Chhaava
Historical Epic
Vicky Kaushal stars as Maratha ruler Sambhaji Maharaj in this tale of valor and resistance against the Mughal Empire.
- White House Down
Action Thriller
A Capitol police officer defends the U.S. President during a violent takeover of the White House.
- Court: State vs A Nobody
Legal Drama
A young lawyer challenges the odds in a gripping courtroom battle that lays bare flaws in the justice system.
- Azzad
Historical Drama
A stable boy and a spirited horse form an unbreakable bond amid a country’s struggle for independence.
- Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Adventure Comedy
Four teens are pulled into a game and must survive as their avatar counterparts in a jungle full of surprises.
- Officer on Duty
Crime Thriller
A tense Malayalam action film revolving around a determined cop uncovering deep-rooted crime and corruption.
