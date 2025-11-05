The biggest and brightest supermoon of the year will appear in the sky on the evening of November 5, which will be clearly visible in various countries around the world, including Pakistan. According to a spokesperson for Suparco, this will be the second of three supermoons this year, which will be visible with an extraordinary increase in its size and brightness. A supermoon occurs when the moon reaches its closest point to Earth during a full moon. In this unique event, the moon appears larger and brighter than usual. According to a spokesperson for Suparco, the moon will be at its peak and closest to Earth at 6:19 PM today. At that time, the moon’s distance from Earth will be 221,817 miles, due to which the moon will appear 9.7 percent larger and 16 percent brighter than its normal size. It should be noted that this is the second of three supermoons this year, the next one to be seen in December. According to astronomers, the Beaver Supermoon will offer the largest and brightest lunar view of the year. The view will be even clearer due to the clear winter skies in Pakistan. Experts say that the view will be best in areas with low light, away from cities. This glimpse of the supermoon is not only astronomically important but will also present a fascinating sight for the public. According to Suparco, the moon will be best seen in Pakistan immediately after sunrise. This natural phenomenon will be of equal interest not only to science enthusiasts but also to ordinary citizens.

