Pakistan has taken a major step in its space exploration journey, as the Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) signed a cooperation agreement with the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), paving the way for the country’s first astronauts to travel to space aboard China’s Tiangong Space Station.

As part of this landmark collaboration, two Pakistani astronauts will receive training at the Astronaut Center of China, according to an official statement released on Friday. One of the astronauts will be trained as a scientific payload specialist, responsible for conducting specialized research during the mission to the Chinese Space Station (CSS).

The selection process for these astronauts is expected to conclude by 2026, with their flight scheduled according to China’s future space station missions.

The mission will involve the first Pakistani astronaut conducting advanced scientific experiments in various fields, such as biological and medical sciences, applied physics, fluid mechanics, space radiation, ecology, microgravity research, material sciences, and astronomy. The CSS is equipped with state-of-the-art laboratory racks and external platforms to support this research.

The results from these experiments are expected to contribute to advancements in medicine, environmental science, and space technology, potentially offering benefits for life on Earth.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called the agreement a historic milestone in Pakistan’s space journey, describing it as a key step towards achieving the nation’s ambitions in human spaceflight. He also acknowledged Pakistan’s past progress in space science, including satellite launches and the development of indigenous expertise.

CMSA’s Director General, Dr. Lin Xiqiang, welcomed the collaboration, highlighting China’s commitment to fostering international partnerships in space exploration. He said Pakistan’s involvement reflects the strong ties between the two nations and reinforces their shared goal of peaceful space exploration for the benefit of humanity.

Suparco Chairman Mohammad Yousuf Khan praised the agreement as a defining moment for Pakistan’s space program, emphasizing the importance of innovation, resilience, and technological advancement. He encouraged the country’s youth, professionals, and academics to actively contribute to this national effort through research and innovation.

This mission is expected to elevate Pakistan’s global standing in the field of space exploration, providing scientific insights and driving technological innovation while strengthening the country’s role in international space research and development.