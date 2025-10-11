BY : Faisal Abbas,Szabist,Karachi

To the Editor,

I am writing about the sad downfall of our film industry, which was once a national treasure.

The industry is now failing because of weak stories, low investment, and widespread piracy.

Audiences are rightly losing interest since most films offer no originality or quality.

To save our cinema, we must: 1. Encourage young talent and support new ideas.

2. Provide modern facilities.

With proper attention from the government and filmmakers, our cinema can absolutely regain its

lost glory.

