Karachi,March 6, 2025 : To alleviate the impact of inflation, the Sindh government has set up Bachat Bazaars across the province during the holy month of Ramadan.

Senior Minister of Sindh and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that this initiative by the Sindh government is part of its people-friendly policy. The goal of this initiative is to provide basic necessities at affordable prices and shield the middle and low-income classes from the effects of inflation.

He stated that providing relief to the people is the top priority of the Sindh government, and the establishment of Bachat Bazaars is a step in this direction to ease the burden of inflation. These markets will offer daily essentials at lower prices to help alleviate the hardships of the common man.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon further stated that the Sindh government has taken comprehensive measures to ensure transparency and effective administrative supervision of these markets. Government officers have been deployed at each market to monitor prices and promptly prevent any profiteering, hoarding, or mismanagement.

He clarified that profiteering and mismanagement will not be tolerated under any circumstances, and strict action will be taken against those who violate the rules.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the thrift markets are being continuously monitored to ensure price stability and the quality of goods. He urged the public to take full advantage of these markets and report any complaints directly to the concerned officers.