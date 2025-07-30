Advertisements

Karachi, July 31, 2025: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan hosted the groundbreaking “Pakistan Digital Leap” event, announcing a major step forward in the digital transformation of the country’s higher education sector. At this event, TMC Pvt Ltd was recognized for playing a major role in digitization of 25 universities through its advanced Maktab ERP-SLCS and Al-Fihri Learning Management System (LMS) platforms.

The event brought together vice chancellors, corporate leaders, and key education stakeholders to witness the unveiling of state-of-the-art digital infrastructure aimed at transforming higher education for millions of students. Managed under HEC’s flagship Higher Education Development Program (HEDP) in collaboration with the World Bank, these initiatives are set to benefit over 6 million students nationwide.

HEC Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad appeared as a holographic host, the first of its kind in Pakistan’s history, reflecting the innovative spirit driving this transformation.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, Chairman, HEC, said: “We have provided the much-needed technological support to the universities and students of Pakistan. With these technologies, our students can now compete with the top-ranked universities in the world, while universities can lower their costs and enhance efficiency.”

Commenting on this milestone, Abdul Haseeb, CEO and Managing Director, TMC, said:

“Through this project, we are proud to contribute to a future where quality education is accessible, efficient, and inclusive. This partnership with HEC and the World Bank is a milestone in our mission to modernize Pakistan’s higher education landscape with locally developed globally competitive solutions.”

TMC’s deployment of Maktab ERP-SLCS and Al-Fihri LMS provides universities with integrated systems for administration, learning management, and digital communication. These solutions enable streamlined academic operations with Maktab ERP-SLCS, covering admissions, course registration, examinations, and student records, personalized and cloud-enabled learning through Al-Fihri LMS, which the students can access anytime, anywhere, from any device, cost reductions by minimizing paper use and operational expenses, while maximizing scalability and inclusion across multiple campuses, enhanced transparency and security, leveraging HEC’s Astrolabes datacenters and Jidar Network Security framework.

The Al-Fihri LMS honors Fatima Al-Fihri, founder of the world’s oldest operational university, symbolizing a bridge between historical knowledge and modern digital education. With features like flexible study plans, personalized assessments, and lifelong learning support, the system is designed to meet the evolving needs of Pakistan’s higher education landscape.

This initiative aligns with HEC’s broader vision of building a national digital education ecosystem. It includes 7,000km of fiber connectivity, 20,000 Wi-Fi points across 96 Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), and smart classroom infrastructure to provide students with world-class educational resources.

About TMC

TMC Pvt Ltd (f.k.a TallyMarks Consulting), a flagship company of the TMC Group, is Pakistan’s leading systems integrator and technology consulting firm, specializing in SAP, enterprise software, AI and end-to-end digital transformation. With a strong footprint across key industries and a team of certified experts, TMC delivers scalable solutions that drive operational excellence and business growth. The wider TMC includes XnRel, the international arm offering services specializing in Oracle and Odoo, Knowledge Streams, focused on corporate training, CyberMarks, providing enterprise cybersecurity solutions, and ISPL, a hardware services provider. Together, they form a future-focused ecosystem delivering innovation across the digital value chain. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, customer success, and inclusive growth, TMC continues to shape the future of enterprise technology, locally and beyond.