A large protest and sit-in organized by the religious-political group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) caused widespread traffic gridlock across Karachi on Monday, leaving commuters stranded for hours. The demonstrations, held despite the Sindh government’s enforcement of Section 144 across the province, brought much of the city’s major thoroughfares to a standstill.

Authorities reported that multiple routes were blocked, including Al-Asif Square, Main Super Highway, Star Gate, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Five Star Chowrangi, Tower, and Numaish Chowrangi. Long queues of vehicles stretched for miles, with frustrated residents complaining about hours-long delays in reaching their workplaces and homes.

Advertisements

Law enforcement agencies have deployed additional personnel in key areas to maintain order and prevent further escalation. However, reports suggest that traffic police have made limited arrangements for alternate routes, adding to public frustration.

In some areas, particularly at 4-K Chowrangi, the situation turned violent when police fired tear gas shells and detained several protesters. Educational institutions across the city also released students and staff early due to the unrest.

Officials have urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and use alternative routes until normal traffic flow is restored.