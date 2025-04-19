KARACHI: Popular TikTok personality Minahil Malik has accused singer Umair Awan of using a private video of hers without consent in his newly released track “Laareya.”

In a TikTok video, Minahil alleged that a personal clip from her life was featured in the song’s music video without her approval. She demanded the immediate removal of the video and issued a 24-hour ultimatum, warning of legal action and an FIR if the content was not taken down. She described the situation as “unacceptable.”

The controversy erupted just days after the release of Laareya on YouTube, which has already garnered over 99,000 views.

In response, Umair Awan rejected the allegations and refused to remove the song. “I will not delete my song under any pressure. She is free to do whatever she wants,” he said in a statement.

The issue has ignited a wider conversation on digital privacy, consent, and copyright in Pakistan’s social media and entertainment spaces. Legal experts believe the case could become a pivotal example in shaping future guidelines for collaborations between digital influencers and artists.