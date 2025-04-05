LAHORE – Popular TikTok personality Minahil Malik is once again in the spotlight following the emergence of new leaked videos, which have sparked widespread criticism on social media. The controversy has intensified after her alleged ex-boyfriend, Rana Sharyar (also known as SK), publicly responded to the situation, claiming that she is attempting to damage his reputation.

As the leaked content circulated widely online, SK alleged that Minahil was deliberately sharing explicit material to target him. He further accused her, along with a YouTuber and a woman named Farah, of orchestrating a campaign to defame and blackmail him.

In his statement, SK claimed he possesses evidence to support his allegations and hinted at releasing more material to expose what he described as a coordinated attempt to ruin his public image. He vowed to bring an end to what he labeled as a “blackmailing racket.”

Minahil, however, dismissed SK’s accusations, calling them baseless and refusing to engage in what she referred to as “cheap drama.” She continued her activity on social media platforms, stating that she was unaffected by the backlash.

It is worth noting that this controversy traces back to October 2024, when alleged explicit videos of Minahil surfaced online. At that time, she denied their authenticity, asserting they were artificially generated using AI and manipulated with malicious intent. She also threatened legal action if the content was not removed. In contrast, SK maintains that the footage is genuine and was originally recorded on Minahil’s personal device.