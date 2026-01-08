Pakistan, 08 January 2026 – TikTok's Search feature has become a powerful discovery tool, where

millions increasingly come to the platform to explore new ideas, learn practical skills, find inspiration,

and engage with content that reflects their culture, language, and everyday lives.

People are now turning to TikTok as a video-first search engine, especially when they want answers

explained visually and quickly. They come to the platform to search for short videos that show, explain,

and contextualise information in real time — from how to prepare for an exam or plan a trip, to

understanding breaking news or learning a new skill. This shift reflects a broader preference for

authentic, creator-led video explanations that feel relatable, practical, and easier to understand.

In Pakistan, TikTok has evolved far beyond just an entertainment platform. With TikTok's Search feature,

it has become a dynamic, visual discovery experience built around curiosity and real-life utility. In the

past year, the region saw significant increases in searches related to education, culture, food, travel,

beauty, lifestyle, news explainers, and every day “how-to” moments, demonstrating how people now

turn to TikTok to learn, understand, and connect.

Insights reveal that the TikTok community in Pakistan is searching for answers to real-world questions at

an unprecedented rate. Searches for several popular content hashtags rose in Pakistan over the past

year, pointing to growing use of the platform as a discovery tool. Searches linked to #TravelTok

increased by 53%, while #FoodTok rose by 52%. #StudyTok searches were up 60%, and #FitnessTok

recorded the largest jump, growing 66% year-on-year. The figures suggest Pakistani users are

increasingly turning to TikTok to find content aligned with their interests and curiosity.

“Our community in Pakistan is using TikTok's Search feature as a natural starting point when they want

to discover how something works, understand a topic quickly, or find inspiration from real people,” said

Umais Naveed, Content Operations Lead, South Asia at TikTok. “What makes TikTok unique is the

authenticity of its community. The content feels human, practical, and rooted in real experiences,

making Search a place where people come not just to find information, but to connect with perspectives

they trust.”

Supporting Discovery with Safety: TikTok’s Search Interventions

As TikTok Search continues to grow, the platform has strengthened its commitment to ensuring users

can explore the product safely and responsibly. TikTok’s Search Interventions are proactive in-app

experiences that appear when users search for sensitive or high-risk topics, guiding them toward

credible, supportive, and authoritative resources.

Depending on the query, interventions may include:

? Mental health support, including local helplines and well-being resources

? Guidance during crises, such as natural disasters or rapidly evolving emergencies

? Prompts around misinformation, encouraging verification from reliable sources

? Awareness information on sensitive issues such as harassment, violence, or public

safety

In Pakistan, TikTok has partnered with local organizations such as Umang Pakistan, enabling direct

access to culturally and linguistically relevant support during vulnerable moments. Additional

interventions have been deployed around elections, disaster response, and conflict-related topics to

help users receive responsible, contextually accurate information.

“Our approach to Search is built around safety-by-design,” said Asma Anjum, Regional Trust & Safety

Lead, South Asia at TikTok. “Search Interventions ensure that when someone looks for help or

encounters a sensitive topic, they are met with guidance grounded in well-being, accuracy, and social

responsibility.”

The Future of Search in South Asia

The rising use of TikTok as a discovery destination mirrors a broader regional shift: people want

information delivered visually, simply, and authentically. Whether exploring new interests, preparing for

exams, seeking travel inspiration, following cricket conversations, or learning practical life skills, TikTok

has become a place where users feel connected to relatable creators who speak their language and

reflect their communities.

As TikTok continues to invest in product innovation, safety infrastructure, and local partnerships across

South Asia, Search will remain a core part of how people discover content, broaden their knowledge,

and find meaningful connections on the platform.

