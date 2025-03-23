Karachi: Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) organized a special iftar program at the Consulate General of Türkiye in Karachi, attended by the Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah. The event brought together representatives from over 20 differen NGOs, including Pakistan’s prominent civil society organizations, as well as public officials, academics, philanthropists, and most importantly, orphaned and disabled children.

Before the program began, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visited the tables arranged for the children and expressed his gratitude to TIKA for bringing together more than 20 NGOs for such a meaningful event. He also shared his pleasure at being part of this special iftar with orphaned and disabled children.

Türkiye’s Consul General in Karachi, Cemal Sangu, highlighted the symbolic importance of iftar dinners in fostering unity and brotherhood. He emphasized that during these blessed days, prayers were offered for the peace and prosperity of both Türkiye and Pakistan, two brotherly nations. Sangu concluded his speech by thanking TIKA for bringing together civil society organizations, children, and other guests to share the spirit of Ramadan.

Karachi Program Coordinator Halil Ibrahim Ba?aran spoke about TIKA’s Ramadan activities in Sindh and across Pakistan. He stated, “With the thousands of iftar tables we’ve set up and the food parcels we’ve distributed, TIKA has been a guest at countless homes during iftar. We also didn’t forget the children; through collaboration with Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal and NGOs, we brought smiles to the faces of hundreds of orphaned and disabled children with Eid gift packages.”

After the iftar, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other attendees distributed Eid gift packages, prepared by TIKA, to the orphaned and disabled children who participated in the iftar.

TIKA’s Ramadan Activities in Pakistan

As in many other countries, TIKA shared the blessings of Ramadan in Pakistan through food distribution, iftar programs, and Eid gift packages for children.

In collaboration with Pakistan’s social welfare institution, Bait-ul-Mal, TIKA distributed food packages to 3,000 families in need across seven cities in Punjab, KPK, and Sindh provinces (Mureedke, Oghi, Rawalpindi, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allah Yar, Tando Muhammad Khan, and Matli).

TIKA also worked with Bait-ul-Mal and various NGOs to organize iftar programs for more than 3,000 people, including orphaned and disabled children. Additionally, through Eid gift packages, TIKA brought smiles to the faces of over 700 orphaned and disabled children who attended these program