QUETTA: A devastating explosion on Quetta’s Double Road claimed the lives of three individuals and left 21 others injured, including security personnel, shopkeepers, and bystanders.

The blast, which targeted a police van on patrol, inflicted severe injuries on officers inside the vehicle. Police Surgeon Dr. Ayesha Faiz confirmed that three people succumbed to their injuries, while several others remain in critical condition. Dr. Abdul Hadi, the Medical Superintendent of Sandeman Hospital, reported that four victims are in critical condition, receiving intensive medical care.

Dr. Arbab Kamran, Managing Director of the Trauma Centre, stated that all injured individuals are being provided emergency medical assistance. Authorities swiftly declared an emergency at Sandeman Hospital, calling all doctors and medical staff on duty. The blast site has been sealed off as security forces launch an investigation.

Balochistan has been grappling with a surge in terrorist attacks in recent months, with security forces being frequent targets.

President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the attack, expressing deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives. He described the incident as a heinous act, especially during the sacred month of Ramadan, and extended prayers for the deceased and the swift recovery of the injured.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in a post on X, also condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. He stated that Balochistan is being targeted by hostile forces and vowed to foil all attempts to destabilize the province.

Pakistan has witnessed a significant rise in terrorist incidents, with January 2025 seeing a 42% increase in militant attacks compared to the previous month. According to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), there were 74 attacks nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities and 117 injuries. The highest number of attacks occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, followed by Balochistan, highlighting the growing security concerns in the region.