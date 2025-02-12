A 12-year-old housemaid, Iqra, was critically injured and hospitalized after allegedly being tortured by her employers, a husband and wife, in Rawalpindi’s Asghar Mall Scheme area. The incident was uncovered when a woman, who teaches the Quran to children, brought the unconscious girl to the hospital after noticing the severity of her condition.

Upon examination, doctors discovered torture marks on the girl’s body, prompting the police to initiate an investigation. The couple and the woman who took the girl to the hospital were taken into custody.

According to initial investigations, the abuse may have occurred over the past few days. The victim’s father passed away about a month ago, and her mother has been in seclusion due to mourning. The girl is receiving medical treatment, and her condition remains critical.

CPO Rawalpindi Khalid Hamdani emphasized that child abuse will not be tolerated and assured that those responsible for the violence would be brought to justice once the medical report is received.

The Child Protection Bureau, led by Chairperson Sara Ahmed, also intervened. A team from the Bureau reached the hospital to gather details, with Sara Ahmed expressing concern over the abuse. She confirmed the girl had been mistreated for approximately 12 days and assured that the Bureau would provide the necessary support, including taking the girl into protective custody.