KARACHI: Thomas E. Schultze has officially taken charge as the new Consul General in Karachi.

He was warmly received by the consulate staff members along with the Honorary Consul in Quetta upon his arrival. The team expressed their delight at welcoming him and extended best wishes for his tenure.

Advertisements

Mr. Schultze is expected to lead the mission in Karachi with a focus on strengthening diplomatic, cultural, and economic ties. Officials hope his appointment will further enhance cooperation and bring new opportunities for collaboration.