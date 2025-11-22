INDIA : A wedding ceremony in India suddenly turned into a movie scene when the groom’s first wife arrived on stage with photographs in her hands, and the entire hall fell silent. The incident took place in the Basti district of Uttar Pradesh, where Vinay Anand Sharma, a young man who was getting married for the second time, certainly had no idea of such a surprise. According to reports, the Jaymala ritual was complete, the groom was sitting comfortably on the stage when suddenly his first wife Reshma, along with her family, arrived there. As soon as she got on the stage, she waved her wedding pictures in front of the wedding guests and said that Vinay was already married, yet he was getting married again. The atmosphere changed in a matter of moments, the guests were shocked, the bride’s family was worried, and the groom bowed his head in shame! According to details, Reshma and Vinay belong to Ankleshwar, Gujarat. During their studies, they became friends and then their love turned into marriage. They got married in court on March 30, 2022. Later, both the families also held a grand ceremony together. But after some time, there was a strain in the relationship and the matter reached the court, but the divorce had not yet taken place. In such a situation, Vinay’s second marriage was not right even according to the law of India. Seeing the situation getting serious, the police reached the spot and explained to both the parties. Later, the groom was taken to the police station so that a complete legal investigation could be conducted into the matter. According to the police, the first wife has submitted a formal application that the husband is trying to remarry before the divorce decree is finalized. After discussions, it was decided that the marriage will not proceed until the legal proceedings are completed. Thus, a ceremony that was decorated for joy, the timely arrival of the first wife took a dramatic turn full of great controversy.

