This is quite encouraging that the determined and firm endeavors on the development of Maritime Potentials of Pakistan has started which is highly appreciable. In fact, Pakistan’s Blue Economy / Maritime can generate between USD 100 billion to USD 150 Billion, if it is being expanded and modernized. Further, Blue Economy / Maritime, which encompasses all economic activities related to Ocean, Sea, Coast and Marine Resources need to be fully tapped.

The Government of Pakistan and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, are doing a commendable job on Maritime beside announcing outstanding work on Port, Shipping, Logistics, they have announced the plans for Three New Deep Sea Ports by formation of a high-level, multi-agency committee to identify sites for new deep-sea ports along Pakistan’s extensive coastline, marking the start of an ambitious century long maritime expansion plan.

Advertisements

This significant milestone follows the submission and acceptance of a research proposal “Dire Need of Mini Sea Ports,” initiated by the ateeq ur rehman (economic and financial analyst). This honor reflects the importance of the study and the growing national focus on strengthening Pakistan’s maritime infrastructure.

The paper highlighted Pakistan’s urgent requirement to expand its maritime infrastructure through the development of Mini and Deep Sea Ports an essential step for enhancing national trade capacity, reducing port congestion, strengthening the blue economy, and positioning Pakistan as a competitive maritime hub in the region.

The commencement of work on different Maritime Projects specially the new Deep Sea Ports marks a major step forward for the country’s trade, blue economy, and regional connectivity. Pakistan’s coastline of 1001 km, is home to many different species of maritime animals, plants and mineral resources.

It reflects growing attention from maritime authorities, academia, and policymakers toward sustainable port development and improved global connectivity.

Ateeq expresses heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders who acknowledged the research and supported the vision for a stronger maritime Pakistan.