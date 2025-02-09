Karachi (09th FEB. 2025) – A delegation of dairy farmers from Pakistan has reached Izmir, Turkey. The delegation is being led by Shakir Umar Gujjar, President of the Dairy Cattle and Farmers Association of Pakistan. The Pakistani delegation visited the “Agro Expo” and the 150-year-old R&D Dairy Farmhouse. They also toured various pavilions at the “Agro Expo.” The Pakistani delegation signed agreements to purchase machinery from various Turkish companies. The delegation includes dairy farmers from Punjab, Balochistan, and Sindh. Meanwhile, the Pakistani farmers’ delegation also participated in the training sessions at the “Agro Expo” in Turkey. Representatives of farmers from around the world are attending the “Agro Expo” in Izmir, Turkey.

Shakir Umar Gujjar, in a media conversation, stated that they visited the 150-year-old R&D Dairy Farmhouse in Turkey. Turkish farmers are revolutionizing the agriculture sector through modern technology. The visit to the R&D Farmhouse offered many valuable learning opportunities. He further mentioned that they would greatly benefit from the experiences of Turkish farmers. Agriculture is the backbone of the Pakistani economy. The President of the Dairy Cattle and Farmers Association of Pakistan emphasized that without the use of modern technology in the agriculture sector, we cannot compete globally. The use of modern machinery has become essential for bringing an agricultural revolution