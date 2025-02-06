Water supply to Islamabad and Rawalpindi will be affected for 10 days due to dam cleaning, scheduled from February 10 to 19.

According to a notification from the Capital Development Authority (CDA), desilting work at Khanpur Dam will be carried out during this period, significantly reducing water supply.

As a result, Islamabad will receive only 550 million gallons per day (MGD), while Rawalpindi’s supply will be limited to 13 MGD. This shortage is expected to cause significant inconvenience to residents in both cities.

Several areas in Islamabad, including D-12, G-10, G-11, F-10, F-11, and G-9, will experience water shortages. In Rawalpindi, affected areas include Pirwadhai, Khayaban-i-Sir Syed, Dhoke Matkaal, Shamsabad, Iqbal Town, Muslim Town, Sadiqabad, Dhok Hassu, Fauji Colony, and parts of Satellite Town. Moreover, cantonment areas will also be impacted.

To mitigate the impact, the CDA has urged residents to conserve water and use it judiciously throughout the shutdown period. Water supply through bowsers will be arranged, but it is expected to be insufficient to meet overall demand. Residents are therefore advised to avoid water wastage.