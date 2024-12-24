Karachi (Staff Reporter) On the orders of Commissioner Karachi and DC Korangi, strong legal action is underway, a wave of happiness among the public, the mafia’s sleep is disturbed by Landhi’s young and domineering officer AC Landhi Syed Aoun Abbas Shah Naqvi is taking strict legal action against the mafia, taking strong action against the sand and gravel mafia, including cases and arrests. Prior to this the young officer initiated various crackdown against illegal Rikshaw mafia, anti encroachment drives and anti water theft crackdown against various mini hydrants , illegal bachat bazars on service road , illegal restaurants & Snooker clubs on green belts of landhi 362 road-and he has lodged around 11 FIRs against the violators in last four months since his arrival .

Due to illegal sand and gravel bases starting from Korangi 5 to 51 C Road, the residents of the area were in a state of great distress. There were complaints of accidents and traffic jams due to dumpers. Dumper mafia in Landhi subdivision has made the mafia selling illegal sand and gravel sleepless. The dumper mafia, encroachments on the green belt and on both sides of the roads, and other encroachments have made the lives of the people difficult. On this occasion, AC Landhi Syed Aun Abbas Shah Naqvi said that the increasing traffic accidents in the city are a matter of concern and strict action is being taken against the encroachment and encroachment mafia. The mafia has destroyed the beauty of Karachi. Encroachments have been seen even on the green belt and footpaths. He said that despite the fact that many fast and big vehicles have filled the roads, it has become impossible for the people to walk on foot. Dumpers have been running on the roads all day long, which there was no one to stop, but now full action will be taken against the violation.